Jeera to trade in 18100-18580: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Jeera

Jeera trading range for the day is 18100-18580.

Jeera prices dropped tracking weakness in spot demand amid continued profit booking.

Though, exports demand is increasing while the stocks in the Exchange warehouse are diminishing.

NCDEX accredited warehouses jeera stocks gained by 18 tonnes to 1235 tonnes.

SELL JEERA JUL 2017 @ 18500 SL 18680 TGT 18380-18250.NCDEX.

