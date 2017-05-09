Jeera to trade in 18050-18850: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Jeera

Jeera trading range for the day is 18050-18850.

Jeera prices dropped amid subdued demand at spot market mainly on export buying.

New crop arrivals are increasing steadily across major spot markets and they are much higher compared to last year.

NCDEX accredited warehouses jeera stocks gained by 303 tonnes to 2020 tonnes.

BUY JEERA JUN 2017 @ 204 SL 201 TGT 208-210.NCDEX.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.