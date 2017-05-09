App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 09, 2017 02:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jeera to trade in 18050-18850: Achiievers Equities

According to Achiievers Equities, Jeera prices dropped amid subdued demand at spot market mainly on export buying.

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Jeera


Jeera trading range for the day is 18050-18850.

Jeera prices dropped amid subdued demand at spot market mainly on export buying.

New crop arrivals are increasing steadily across major spot markets and they are much higher compared to last year.

NCDEX accredited warehouses jeera stocks gained by 303 tonnes to 2020 tonnes.

BUY JEERA JUN 2017 @ 204 SL 201 TGT 208-210.NCDEX.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Achiievers Equities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Jeera

