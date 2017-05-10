Jeera to trade in 18020-18960: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Jeera

Jeera trading range for the day is 18020-18960.

Jeera gained on short covering amid falling arrivals in the markets of Gujarat and Rajasthan helping the prices to recover in the coming week.

India's 2016-17 jeera export is estimated at 120,000 ton-second highest in a decade.

NCDEX accredited warehouses jeera stocks gained by 102 tonnes to 2122 tonnes.

BUY JEERA JUN 2017 @ 18480 SL 18350 TGT 18600-18750.NCDEX.

