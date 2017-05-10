May 10, 2017 01:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Jeera to trade in 18020-18960: Achiievers Equities
According to Achiievers Equities, Jeera gained on short covering amid falling arrivals in the markets of Gujarat and Rajasthan helping the prices to recover in the coming week.
Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Jeera
Jeera trading range for the day is 18020-18960.
Jeera gained on short covering amid falling arrivals in the markets of Gujarat and Rajasthan helping the prices to recover in the coming week.
India's 2016-17 jeera export is estimated at 120,000 ton-second highest in a decade.
NCDEX accredited warehouses jeera stocks gained by 102 tonnes to 2122 tonnes.BUY JEERA JUN 2017 @ 18480 SL 18350 TGT 18600-18750.NCDEX.
For all commodities report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.