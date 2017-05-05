Jeera to trade in 18020-18800: Achiievers Equities
According to Achiievers Equities, Jeera prices gains on rising exports demand at the spot market.
Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Jeera
Jeera trading range for the day is 18020-18800.
The carryover stock has dipped to about 2 lakh bags as against the normal 20-25 lakh bags, thereby reducing the availability.
NCDEX accredited warehouses jeera stocks gained by 171 tonnes to 1555 tonnes.SELL JEERA JUN 2017 @ 18600 SL 18800 TGT 18480-18350.NCDEX.
