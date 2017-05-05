Jeera to trade in 18020-18800: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Jeera

Jeera trading range for the day is 18020-18800.

Jeera prices gains on rising exports demand at the spot market.

The carryover stock has dipped to about 2 lakh bags as against the normal 20-25 lakh bags, thereby reducing the availability.

NCDEX accredited warehouses jeera stocks gained by 171 tonnes to 1555 tonnes.

SELL JEERA JUN 2017 @ 18600 SL 18800 TGT 18480-18350.NCDEX.

