Jeera to trade in 17945-18325: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Jeera

Jeera trading range for the day is 17945-18325.

Jeera prices dropped as export and local demand is likely to poor despite of arrivals are lower than last year.

Prices also remained under pressure following subdued demand at prevailing price levels and expected improvement in arrivals.

NCDEX accredited warehouses jeera stocks dropped by 391 tonnes to 1983 tonnes.

SELL JEERA JUN 2017 @ 18250 SL 18380 TGT 18120-18000.NCDEX.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.