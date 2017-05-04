Jeera to trade in 17915-19295: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Jeera

Jeera trading range for the day is 17915-19295.

Jeera prices ended with losses amid lower domestic and exports demand at the spot market.

Furthermore, huge stocks at the spot markets following higher supplies from the major growing regions in Gujarat and Rajasthan too fuelled the downtrend.

NCDEX accredited warehouses jeera stocks gained by 102 tonnes to 1384 tonnes.

SELL JEERA JUN 2017 @ 18600 SL 18850 TGT 18420-18300.NCDEX.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.