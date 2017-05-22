App
May 22, 2017 12:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jeera to trade in 17840-18580: Achiievers Equities

Jeera prices gained as arrivals have started depleting as farmers are holding stocks hoping rise in prices in the coming months.

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Jeera

Jeera trading range for the day is 17840-18580.

Jeera prices gained as arrivals have started depleting as farmers are holding stocks hoping rise in prices in the coming months.

Jeera exports are expected to touch 120,000 ton in the just ended financial year 2016-17.

NCDEX accredited warehouses jeera stocks dropped by 99 tonnes to 2374 tonnes.

BUY JEERA JUN 2017 @ 18150 SL 18000 TGT 18320-18450.NCDEX.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

