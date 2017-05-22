Jeera to trade in 17840-18580: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Jeera

Jeera trading range for the day is 17840-18580.

Jeera prices gained as arrivals have started depleting as farmers are holding stocks hoping rise in prices in the coming months.

Jeera exports are expected to touch 120,000 ton in the just ended financial year 2016-17.

NCDEX accredited warehouses jeera stocks dropped by 99 tonnes to 2374 tonnes.

BUY JEERA JUN 2017 @ 18150 SL 18000 TGT 18320-18450.NCDEX.

