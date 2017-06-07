Jun 07, 2017 12:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Jeera to trade in 17825-18775: Achiievers Equities
According to Achiievers Equities, Jeera prices ended with gains supported by increased buying by retailers and stockists in the domestic spot market.
Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Jeera
Jeera trading range for the day is 17825-18775.
Jeera prices ended with gains supported by increased buying by retailers and stockists in the domestic spot market.Reports of lower output of jeera during 2016-17 may also boost the prices.
NCDEX accredited warehouses jeera stocks dropped by 63 tonnes to 1182 tonnes.
SELL JEERA JUL 2017 @ 18300 SL 18450 TGT 18180-18040.NCDEX.
