Jeera to trade in 17825-18775: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Jeera

Jeera trading range for the day is 17825-18775.

Jeera prices ended with gains supported by increased buying by retailers and stockists in the domestic spot market.

Reports of lower output of jeera during 2016-17 may also boost the prices.

NCDEX accredited warehouses jeera stocks dropped by 63 tonnes to 1182 tonnes.

SELL JEERA JUL 2017 @ 18300 SL 18450 TGT 18180-18040.NCDEX.

