Jeera to trade in 17795-18445: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Jeera

Jeera trading range for the day is 17795-18445.

Jeera prices ended with losses amid lower domestic and exports demand at the spot Market.

Furthermore, huge stocks at the spot markets following higher supplies from the major growing regions in Gujarat and Rajasthan too weighed.

NCDEX accredited warehouses jeera stocks dropped by 33 tonnes to 1149 tonnes.

SELL JEERA JUL 2017 @ 18150 SL 18300 TGT 17980-17800.NCDEX

