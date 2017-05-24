Jeera to trade in 17710-18310: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Jeera

Jeera trading range for the day is 17710-18310.

Jeera prices ended with losses amid lower domestic and exports demand at the spot market.

Steady supply in the major spot market Unjha has kept the markets on the lower side.

NCDEX accredited warehouses jeera stocks dropped by 390 tonnes to 1593 tonnes.

SELL JEERA JUN 2017 @ 18150 SL 18300 TGT 18000-17850.NCDEX.

