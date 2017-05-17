Jeera to trade in 17660-18420: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Jeera

Jeera trading range for the day is 17660-18420.

Jeera prices gained trackinng firmness in spot demand on lower arrivals from the producing regions.

Sources estimate India’s jeera crop output will be around 2.5 lakh tonnes, lower than the 3.75 to 5 lakh-tonne estimated.

NCDEX accredited warehouses jeera stocks gained by 297 tonnes to 2473 tonnes.

SELL JEERA JUN 2017 @ 18200 SL 18350 TGT 18000-17850.NCDEX.

