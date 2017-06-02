Jeera to trade in 17620-17960: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Jeera

Jeera trading range for the day is 17620-17960.

Jeera prices ended with gains on anticipation of demand from the physical market.

As per data, about 10,688 tonnes of jeera arrived in May 2017 compared to 14,302 May last year.

NCDEX accredited warehouses jeera stocks dropped by 33 tonnes to 1281 tonnes.

SELL JEERA JUL 2017 @ 17850 SL 17980 TGT 17680-17560.NCDEX.

