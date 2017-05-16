May 16, 2017 01:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Jeera to trade in 17570-18580: Achiievers Equities
According to Achiievers Equities, Jeera prices ended with losses tracking a subdued trend at spot market on tepid demand.
Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Jeera
Jeera trading range for the day is 17570-18580.
Jeera prices ended with losses tracking a subdued trend at spot market on tepid demand.
Jeera exports are expected to touch 120,000 ton in the just ended financial year 2016-17.
NCDEX accredited warehouses jeera stocks dropped by 336 tonnes to 2176 tonnes.SELL JEERA JUN 2017 @ 18200 SL 18350 TGT 18000-17850.NCDEX.
