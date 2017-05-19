Jeera to trade in 17490-18290: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Jeera

Jeera trading range for the day is 17490-18290.

Jeera prices ended with gains on lower arrivals from the producing regions.

Sources estimate India’s jeera crop output will be around 2.5 lakh tonnes, lower than the 3.75 to 5 lakh-tonne estimated.

NCDEX accredited warehouses jeera stocks gained by 366 tonnes to 2473 tonnes.

SELL JEERA JUN 2017 @ 18050 SL 18200 TGT 17880-17750.NCDEX.

