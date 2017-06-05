App
Jun 05, 2017 03:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jeera to trade in 17385-17995: Achiievers Equities

According to Achiievers Equities, Jeera prices ended with losses as the muted export demand is keeping the prices under pressure as supplies are good.

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Jeera


Jeera trading range for the day is 17385-17995.

Jeera prices ended with losses as the muted export demand is keeping the prices under pressure as supplies are good.

As per data, about 10,688 tonnes of jeera arrived in May 2017 compared to 14,302 May last year.

NCDEX accredited warehouses jeera stocks dropped by 78 tonnes to 1203 tonnes.

SELL JEERA JUL 2017 @ 17800 SL 17950 TGT 17650-17540.NCDEX.

For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Achiievers Equities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Jeera

