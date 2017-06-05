Jeera to trade in 17385-17995: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Jeera

Jeera trading range for the day is 17385-17995.

Jeera prices ended with losses as the muted export demand is keeping the prices under pressure as supplies are good.

As per data, about 10,688 tonnes of jeera arrived in May 2017 compared to 14,302 May last year.

NCDEX accredited warehouses jeera stocks dropped by 78 tonnes to 1203 tonnes.

SELL JEERA JUL 2017 @ 17800 SL 17950 TGT 17650-17540.NCDEX.

