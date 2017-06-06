Jeera to trade in 17340-18720: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Jeera

Jeera trading range for the day is 17340-18720.

Jeera prices gained as traders are expecting fresh export demand in view of paucity of supplies in the global markets.

Prices also seen supported on anticipation of demand from physical market players amid falling supplies.

NCDEX accredited warehouses jeera stocks gained by 42 tonnes to 1245 tonnes.

BUY JEERA JUL 2017 @ 18050 SL 17950 TGT 18200-18350.NCDEX.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.