App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 29, 2017 01:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jeera to trade in 17320-18240: Achiievers Equities

According to Achiievers Equities, Jeera gained on short covering after prices dropped earlier as export and local demand is likely to poor.

Jeera to trade in 17320-18240: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Jeera

Jeera trading range for the day is 17320-18240.

Jeera gained on short covering after prices dropped earlier as export and local demand is likely to poor.

Jeera exports are expected to touch 120,000 ton in the just ended financial year 2016-17.

NCDEX accredited warehouses jeera stocks dropped by 9 tonnes to 1776 tonnes.

SELL JEERA JUN 2017 @ 17950 SL 18100 TGT 17880-17750.NCDEX.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Achiievers Equities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Jeera

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.