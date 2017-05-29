Jeera to trade in 17320-18240: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Jeera

Jeera trading range for the day is 17320-18240.

Jeera gained on short covering after prices dropped earlier as export and local demand is likely to poor.

Jeera exports are expected to touch 120,000 ton in the just ended financial year 2016-17.

NCDEX accredited warehouses jeera stocks dropped by 9 tonnes to 1776 tonnes.

SELL JEERA JUN 2017 @ 17950 SL 18100 TGT 17880-17750.NCDEX.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.