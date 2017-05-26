Jeera to trade in 17285-18035: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Jeera

Jeera trading range for the day is 17285-18035.

Jeera prices ended with gains on rising exports demand at the spot market.

However upside seen limited amid sufficient stocks position following increased arrivals from producing regions.

NCDEX accredited warehouses jeera stocks dropped by 48 tonnes to 1785 tonnes.

BUY JEERA JUN 2017 @ 17650 SL 17520 TGT 17780-17880.NCDEX.

