Jeera to trade in 17225-18225: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Jeera

Jeera trading range for the day is 17225-18225.

Jeera prices ended with losses amid lower domestic and exports demand at the spot market.

The arrivals have now slowed down in the physical market but the trade has been slow down.

NCDEX accredited warehouses jeera stocks gained by 240 tonnes to 1833 tonnes.

SELL JEERA JUN 2017 @ 17700 SL 17850 TGT 17550-17350.NCDEX.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.