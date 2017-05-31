Jeera to trade in 17135-17965: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Jeera

Jeera trading range for the day is 17135-17965.

Jeera prices ended with gains on short covering and the arrivals have slowed down in the physical market.

Sources estimate India’s jeera crop output will be around 2.5 lakh tonnes, lower than the 3.75 to 5 lakh-tonne estimated.

NCDEX accredited warehouses jeera stocks dropped by 12 tonnes to 1704 tonnes.

BUY JEERA JUN 2017 @ 17550 SL 17440 TGT 17680-17800.NCDEX.

