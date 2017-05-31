App
May 31, 2017 01:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jeera to trade in 17135-17965: Achiievers Equities

According to Achiievers Equities, Jeera prices ended with gains on short covering and the arrivals have slowed down in the physical market.

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Jeera


Jeera trading range for the day is 17135-17965.

Jeera prices ended with gains on short covering and the arrivals have slowed down in the physical market.

Sources estimate India’s jeera crop output will be around 2.5 lakh tonnes, lower than the  3.75 to 5 lakh-tonne estimated.

NCDEX accredited warehouses jeera stocks dropped by 12 tonnes to 1704 tonnes.

BUY JEERA JUN 2017 @ 17550 SL 17440 TGT 17680-17800.NCDEX.

For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Achiievers Equities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Jeera

