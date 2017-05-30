Jeera to trade in 17000-18160: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Jeera

Jeera trading range for the day is 17000-18160.

Jeera prices dropped due to weak support from domestic traders as well as from exporters.

Jeera exports are expected to touch 120,000 ton in the just ended financial year 2016-17.

NCDEX accredited warehouses jeera stocks dropped by 60 tonnes to 1716 tonnes.

SELL JEERA JUN 2017 @ 17500 SL 17650 TGT 17380-17250.NCDEX.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.