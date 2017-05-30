May 30, 2017 12:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Jeera to trade in 17000-18160: Achiievers Equities
According to Achiievers Equities, Jeera prices dropped due to weak support from domestic traders as well as from exporters.
Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Jeera
Jeera trading range for the day is 17000-18160.
Jeera prices dropped due to weak support from domestic traders as well as from exporters.
Jeera exports are expected to touch 120,000 ton in the just ended financial year 2016-17.
NCDEX accredited warehouses jeera stocks dropped by 60 tonnes to 1716 tonnes.SELL JEERA JUN 2017 @ 17500 SL 17650 TGT 17380-17250.NCDEX.
For all commodities report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.