Jeera prices to trade sideways today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' commodity report on Jeera

Jeera Jun futures fall on Monday mostly due to profit booking at higher levels. There is steady physical demand and good exports while the stocks in the Exchange warehouse is diminishing. The jeera arrival in May is lower this year compared to last year. s per Agmarknet data, about 10,688 tonnes of jeera arrived in May 2017 compared to 14,302 May last year. On the export front, country the exports increase by 26 % to 1. 24 lt in 2016/17 as per the data release by Dept of commerce, GOI. The stock levels in the NCDEX warehouse are dropping since last 15 days. It now 1,171 tonnes as on Jun 11, fall from 1, 245 tonnes last week. Last year, stocks were higher at 3, 478 tonnes.

We expect Jeera futures expected to trade sideways on anticipation of lower physical demand.However, diminishing supplies in physical market may support prices if export demand increases.

