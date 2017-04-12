Jeera prices to trade higher today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Jeera

Jeera April futures closed higher on Tuesday due to expectation of good demand for exports coupled with lower than expected supplies.The arrivals have been lower during the second half of current month compared to last month same period while the demand have increased. As per Agmarknet data, during second half of March about 21,722 tonnes of jeera arrived compared to 22,108 during first half. On the export front, c ountry the exports increase by 32.7% to 1,01,188 tonnes in first 10 month of marketing year 2016/17 as per the data release by Dept of commerce, GOI. As per second advance estimates for 2016/17, production of Jeera in Gujarat will be 2.21 lt, down almost 11% compared to last year production of 2.38 lt.

We expect Jeera futures to trade higher on diminishing supplies and expectation of good physical demand from the stockists. Moreover, higher exports in coming months will keep the prices supported at higher levels. Profit booking at higher levels may be possible.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.