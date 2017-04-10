Jeera prices to trade higher today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Jeera

Jeera April futures hit upper circuit on Monday triggered by good demand for exports coupled with lower than expected supplies. The volume is now shifting to the far month May contract. The volume and OI jumped yesterday so as the prices which points a strong market. The arrivals have been lower during the second half of current month compared to last month same period while the demand have increased. As per Agmarknet data, during second half of March about 21,722 tonnes of jeera arrived compared to 22,108 during first half. Market participants are expecting good exports demand in coming months. As per second advance estimates for 2016/17, production of Jeera in Gujarat will be 2.21 lt, down almost 11% compared to last year production of 2.38 lt.

We expect Jeera futures to trade higher on expectation of good physical demand from the stockists as good quality jeera hitting the market. Moreover, expectation of higher exports in coming three months may keep the prices supported at higher levels.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.