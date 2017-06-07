Jeera futures expected to trade sideways today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Jeera

Jeera Jun futures closed little higher on Tuesday tracking good demand from the physical market players. The jeera arrival in May is lower this year compared to last year. As per Agmarknet data, about 10,688 tonnes of jeera arrived in May 2017 compared to 14,302 May last year.

Outlook

We expect Jeera futures expected to trade sideways as prices fall from the higher levels yesterday. There is anticipation of physical demand as supplies have been diminishing. Export demand has been steady during April and May.

