Jeera futures expected to trade sideways to down: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Jeera

Jeera Jul futures fall for the second day on Wednesday in profit booking from higher levels as physical demand drops. Exports demand has been good throughout the season. The jeera arrival in May is lower this year compared to last year.

Outlook

We expect Jeera futures expected to trade sideways to down reports on weak physical demand at higher prices in the country.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.