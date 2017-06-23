Jeera futures expected to trade sideways to down: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Jeera

Jeera Jul futures fall for the third consecutive day on Thursday due to profit booking from higher levels as physical demand seems to be dropping. Exports demand has been good throughout the season which may have steadied on seasonal trend.

Outlook

We expect Jeera futures expected to trade sideways to down reports on weak physical demand at higher prices in the country.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.