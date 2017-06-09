Jeera futures expected to trade sideways: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Jeera

Jeera Jun futures rose on Thursday supported by steady physical demand and expectation of continue in good exports and diminishing stocks in the Exchange warehouse. The jeera arrival in May is lower this year compared to last year. As per Agmarknet data, about 10,688 tonnes of jeera arrived in May 2017 compared to 14,302 May last year.

Outlook

We expect Jeera futures expected to trade sideways on anticipation of lower demand. However, diminishing supplies in physical market may support prices if demand increases. Export demand has been steady during April and May.

