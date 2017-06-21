Jeera futures expected to trade sideways: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Jeera

Jeera Jun futures fall in profit booking from higher levels. Moreover, drop in spot prices too support the fall. There is good physical demand and reports of less carryover stocks. Moreover, exports demand is increasing while the stocks in the Exchange warehouse are diminishing.

Outlook

We expect Jeera futures expected to trade sideways reports on weak physical demand. However, good export demand and diminishing supplies in physical market may support prices.

