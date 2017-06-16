Jeera futures expected to trade lower: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Jeera

Jeera Jun futures closed higher on Thursday on anticipation of good physical demand. There is good physical and exports demand while the stocks in the Exchange warehouse are diminishing. The jeera arrival in May is lower this year compared to last year. As per Agmarknet data, about 10,688 tonnes of jeera arrived in May 2017 compared to 14,302 May last year.

Outlook

We expect Jeera futures expected to trade lower today on expectation of some technical correction. However, good export demand and diminishing supplies in physical market may support prices.

