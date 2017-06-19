Jeera futures expected to trade higher: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Jeera

Jeera Jun futures closed higher last week on good physical demand and reports of less carryover stocks. Moreover, exports demand is increasing while the stocks in the Exchange warehouse are diminishing. The jeera arrival in May is lower this year compared to last year.

Outlook

We expect Jeera futures expected to trade higher on good export demand and diminishing supplies in physical market.

