Jun 08, 2017 12:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jeera futures expected to trade down: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, expect Jeera futures expected to trade down on anticipation of lower demand.

Jeera futures expected to trade down: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Jeera


Jeera Jun futures fell more than 1.1% on Wednesday on profit booking. However, there is good demand from the physical market players. The jeera arrival in May is lower this year compared to last year. As per Agmarknet data, about 10,688 tonnes of jeera arrived in May 2017 compared to 14,302 May last year.


Outlook


We expect Jeera futures expected to trade down on anticipation of lower demand. However, diminishing supplies in physical market may support prices if demand increases. Export demand has been steady during April and May.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

