JBF Industries, Shakti Pumps down 4-7% on weak Q2 numbers

Shares of JBF Industries and Shakti Pumps declined 4-7 percent intraday Wednesday on the back weak second quarter performance.

Shakti Pumps has posted 35 percent decline in its Q2 net profit at Rs 3 crore against Rs 4.65 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue was down 14 percent at Rs 67.6 crore, EBITDA fell 10 percent at Rs 10.8 crore and margin was up 80 bps at 16 percent.

JBF Industries has registered loss of Rs 14.7 crore versus Rs 11.1 crore.

Its revenue was down 26 percent at Rs 764 crore.

Shakti Pumps rose 258 percent in the last 1 year.

At 13:17 hrs Shakti Pumps (India) was quoting at Rs 432, down 3.80 percent and JBF Industries was quoting at Rs 229.65, down 2.50 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil