Sep 11, 2017 03:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jaypee Infra loses over 4.5% after SC orders co to deposit Rs 2,000 cr

The apex court also asked interim resolution professional (IRP), a body formed by NCLT, to take over management of Jaypee Infratech.

Jaypee Infra loses over 4.5% after SC orders co to deposit Rs 2,000 cr

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Jaypee Infratech lost over 4.5 percent intraday on Monday as investors turned wary of the stock post a Supreme Court directive.

The apex court asked interim resolution professional (IRP), a body formed by NCLT, to take over management of Jaypee Infratech and it directed Jaypee Associates to deposit Rs 2,000 crore in apex court.

It also asked the IRP to submit resolution plan indicating protection of interests of flatbuyers and creditors within 45 days. Over and above this, the Managing Director and Directors were told not to leave the country without permission of court.

At 13:55 hrs Jaypee Infratech was quoting at Rs 16.05, down Rs 0.75, or 4.46 percent. It touched an intraday high of Rs 17.25 and an intraday low of Rs 16.00.

