Jaypee Infra jumps 4% after SC stays insolvency proceedings in NCLT

Sep 04, 2017 12:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Stock recovers after falling nearly 5 percent intraday; move comes after IDBI Bank had filed a plea in the apex court after Rs 500 crore default.

Moneycontrol News

Jaypee Infratech gained over 4.5 percent intraday on Monday as investors cheered a Supreme Court order that went in the company’s favour.

The Supreme Court stayed the insolvency proceedings against the company in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

The move comes after IDBI Bank had filed a plea in the apex court after Rs 500 crore default.

The company was in the centre of litigation issues after a public interest litigation was filed by homebuyers seeking a stay order on NCLT's insolvency proceedings against Jaypee Infratech, The Times of India reported.

The petitioners claimed that around 32,000 homebuyers, who have not yet been given their flats as promised by Jaypee especially in the Delhi NCR region, have been affected by the insolvency order.

Homebuyers who had invested in Jaypee's residential projects have been put through the grind of late with a number of changes that have been at best confusing. At the heart of their confusion lies the forms which are available for homebuyers to file their claims. In addition to an earlier form, IBBI has introduced another form.

In August, the Allahabad bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) passed an order starting insolvency proceedings against Jaypee Infratech, a subsidiary of Jaiprakash Associates, for defaulting on IDBI Bank loan of Rs 526 crore.

The stock fell nearly 18 percent in the past one month, while its three-day gain stood at 6 percent. At 12:48 hrs Jaypee Infratech was quoting at Rs 17.80, up Rs 0.15, or 0.85 percent on the BSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 18.50 and an intraday low of Rs 16.80.

