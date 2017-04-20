Jay Bharat Maruti hits 1-year high on strong Q4 numbers

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Jay Bharat Maruti touched 52-week high of Rs 506.75, rises more than 16 percent intraday Thursday on the back of robust numbers posted by the company for the quarter ended March 2017.

The company's Q4 (Jan-March) net profit rose 71.9 percent at Rs 20.8 crore against Rs 12.1 crore, in the same period last fiscal.

Total income of the company was up 41.3 percent at Rs 550.2 crore versus Rs 389.4 crore.

The operating profit (EBITDA) gained 24.2 percent at Rs 42.1 crore and EBTIDA margin was at 7.7 percent.

The company has recommended 50 percent dividend (Rs 2.5 per share) for the year ended March 31, 2017.

At 09:22 hrs Jay Bharat Maruti was quoting at Rs 487.55, up Rs 51.70, or 11.86 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil