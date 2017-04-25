Jasol Investment sells 1 crore shares of Indiabulls Real Estate

On April 24, 2017 Cinnamon Capital bought 1,50,00,000 shares of Indiabulls Real Estate at Rs 152 on the BSE.

However, Jasol Investment And Trading Co sold 75,00,000 shares at R 152 and sold 25,00,000 shares at Rs 152.02.

Also, Joindre Finance sold 25,00,000 shares at Rs 152 and sold 25,00,000 shares at Rs 152.

On Monday, Indiabulls Real Estate ended at Rs 152.05, up Rs 9.25, or 6.48 percent on the BSE.

It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 163.25.