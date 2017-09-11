App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Sep 11, 2017 03:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jain Irrigation Systems soars 6% after GST rate cut for irrigation equipment

The good & services tax (GST) rate on irrigation equipment has been cut from 18 percent to 12 percent.

Moneycontrol News

Jain Irrigation Systems share price rallied nearly 6 percent intraday Monday following cut in GST rate for irrigation equipment.

As a result, irrigation equipment will become cheaper for farmers and offtake of equipment will increase going forward.

Jain irrigation currently has market share of 19 percent in irrigation equipment.

At 14:49 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 106.95, up Rs 4.05, or 3.94 percent on the BSE.

