Jain Irrigation Systems soars 6% after GST rate cut for irrigation equipment
The good & services tax (GST) rate on irrigation equipment has been cut from 18 percent to 12 percent.
Moneycontrol News
Jain Irrigation Systems share price rallied nearly 6 percent intraday Monday following cut in GST rate for irrigation equipment.
As a result, irrigation equipment will become cheaper for farmers and offtake of equipment will increase going forward.
Jain irrigation currently has market share of 19 percent in irrigation equipment.At 14:49 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 106.95, up Rs 4.05, or 3.94 percent on the BSE.