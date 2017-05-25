App
May 25, 2017 09:44 AM IST

Jain Irrigation Systems gains 5% on strong Q4 numbers

The company's Q4FY17 net profit rose 24 percent at Rs 77.6 crore against Rs 62.6 crore, in a year ago period.

Moneycontrol News

Share price of Jain Irrigation Systems advanced 5.5 percent intraday Thursday as it reported strong numbers for the quarter ended March 2017.

Revenue increased by 10 percent at Rs 2,286 crore versus Rs 2,086 crore.

The operating profit (EBIDTA) was up 9 percent at Rs 345 crore and EBIDTA margin was flat at 15.5 percent.

The company at its meeting held on May 24, has recommended 75 paise per share (37.5 percent) dividend on ordinary equity and DVR equity shares of the company, which is subject to approval of shareholders at ensuing 30th annual general meeting.

"The company's standalone net debt has reduced by 1294.6 crore and consolidated net debt reduced by 556.9 crore on Q-o-Q basis," as per company release.

"It has acquired 80 percent stake in 2 of the largest micro irrigation dealers in the USA - AVI & IDC."

"The total order book of the company including domestic and export order now stands at Rs 2107 crore," it added.

At 09:26 hrs Jain Irrigation Systems was quoting at Rs 90.10, up Rs 4.05, or 4.71 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 119.80 and 52-week low Rs 64.55 on 25 April, 2017 and 24 May, 2016, respectively.

The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 2.19 per share. (Mar, 2017). The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 41.14.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

