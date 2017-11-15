App
Nov 14, 2017 09:22 AM IST

Jain Irrigation Systems gains 1% on contract win of Rs 183 crore

The contract includes design and construction of 661Km of pipeline and required elevated storage reservoirs and pump houses.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
Shares of Jain Irrigation Systems rose 1.6 percent in the early trade on Tuesday as it has received contract worth Rs 183 crore.

The company's pipe division has been awarded a contract of Jalgaon City Water Supply Scheme under the Amrut Abhiyan Yojana.

The contract includes design and construction of 661Km of pipeline and required elevated storage reservoirs and pump houses.

The said project is to be completed in 24 months.

In the last one month, this is a third major project, in the water supply sector i.e. drinking & piped irrigation has been awarded to pipe division of the company, as per company release.

At 09:16 hrs Jain Irrigation Systems was quoting at Rs 100.25, up Rs 1.35, or 1.37 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 119.80 and 52-week low Rs 79.80 on 25 April, 2017 and 22 December, 2016, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 16.03 percent below its 52-week high and 26.07 percent above its 52-week low.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks

