Jain Irrigation soars after co’s arm acquires 80% in 2 US entities

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Jain Irrigation soared over 9 percent intraday on Wednesday as investors cheered acquisition of 2 US entities by the firm.

The company announced the acquisition of 80 percent stake in US firms, Agri Valley and Irrigation Design and Constriction. The combined revenue of the 2 US firms for calendar year 2016 is USD 113 million. The company expected the acquisition to be completed in two years.

The firm’s management in an interaction with CNBC-TV18 also stated that the acquisition was a strategic one. These will now help it reach out directly to farmers with the help of latest technological solutions.

The acquired businesses are profitable and the margins were higher than Jain Irrigation.

The funding for the same would be done partly via equity and debt and that debt-to-equity should be around 1 by the end of the current fiscal. It also added that the US will be the second largest geographical market after the acquisition.

At 12:48 hrs, the stock was quoting at Rs 108.05, up Rs 8.60, or 8.65 percent on the BSE. It touched a 52-week high of Rs 109.55.