App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
Apr 19, 2017 12:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jain Irrigation soars after co’s arm acquires 80% in 2 US entities

The company announced the acquisition of 80 percent stake in US firms, Agri Valley and Irrigation Design and Constriction.

Jain Irrigation soars after co’s arm acquires 80% in 2 US entities

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Jain Irrigation soared over 9 percent intraday on Wednesday as investors cheered acquisition of 2 US entities by the firm.

The company announced the acquisition of 80 percent stake in US firms, Agri Valley and Irrigation Design and Constriction. The combined revenue of the 2 US firms for calendar year 2016 is USD 113 million. The company expected the acquisition to be completed in two years.

The firm’s management in an interaction with CNBC-TV18 also stated that the acquisition was a strategic one. These will now help it reach out directly to farmers with the help of latest technological solutions.

The acquired businesses are profitable and the margins were higher than Jain Irrigation.

The funding for the same would be done partly via equity and debt and that debt-to-equity should be around 1 by the end of the current fiscal. It also added that the US will be the second largest geographical market after the acquisition.

At 12:48 hrs, the stock was quoting at Rs 108.05, up Rs 8.60, or 8.65 percent on the BSE. It touched a 52-week high of Rs 109.55.

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Jain Irrigation

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.