App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
Apr 21, 2017 11:12 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jain Irrigation rises 1%, bags Rs 569 crore order from Karnataka govt

The company has been awarded the Poorigali Integrated Micro Irrigation project by Cauvery Neeravari Nigam, government of Karnataka through National Competitive bidding.

Jain Irrigation rises 1%, bags Rs 569 crore order from Karnataka govt

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Jain Irrigation Systems advanced more than 1 percent intraday Friday as it has Received order from Karnataka government of Rs 569 crore.

The company has been awarded the Poorigali Integrated Micro Irrigation project by Cauvery Neeravari Nigam, government of Karnataka through National Competitive bidding.

The project will be implemented in 18 month’s time and cost of the project valued at Rs 569 crore.

At 11:04 hrs Jain Irrigation Systems was quoting at Rs 114.75, up Rs 0.85, or 0.75 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Jain Irrigation Systems

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.