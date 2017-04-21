Jain Irrigation rises 1%, bags Rs 569 crore order from Karnataka govt

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Jain Irrigation Systems advanced more than 1 percent intraday Friday as it has Received order from Karnataka government of Rs 569 crore.

The company has been awarded the Poorigali Integrated Micro Irrigation project by Cauvery Neeravari Nigam, government of Karnataka through National Competitive bidding.

The project will be implemented in 18 month’s time and cost of the project valued at Rs 569 crore.

At 11:04 hrs Jain Irrigation Systems was quoting at Rs 114.75, up Rs 0.85, or 0.75 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil