Apr 05, 2017 03:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jai Corp share price gains 12% on liquidation of US subsidiary

Assurene Products Corporation has now been duly dissolved by the concerned authority.

Moneycontrol News

Jai Corp stock price rallied nearly 12 percent intraday Wednesday after company completed liquidation of the wholly-owned subsidiary in USA, Assurene Products Corporation

"Assurene Products Corporation has now been duly dissolved by the concerned authority," the company says in its filing.

Incorporated in 1985, Jai Corp is engaged into manufacturing businesses like steel, plastic processing and spinning yarn. Apart from plastic processing business, it is also into infrastructure and real estate businesses.

At 15:18 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 81.70, up Rs 6.30, or 8.36 percent amid high volumes on the BSE.

Posted by Sunil Shankar Matkar

