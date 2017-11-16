App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Nov 16, 2017 09:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

J Kumar Infraprojects gains 4% as CLSA sees 44% upside despite flat Q2 earnings

The research house has set a target price for the stock at Rs 355 per share, implying a whopping 43.8 percent upside to Wednesday's closing price.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

J Kumar Infraprojects share price rallied as much as 4.5 percent in morning Thursday after CLSA has retained its buy call on the stock despite company's flat second quarter earnings.

The research house has set a target price for the stock at Rs 355 per share, implying a whopping 43.8 percent upside to Wednesday's closing price.

Margin expansion in Q2 was led by better mix & cost control in materials.

The research house believes clearances for JNPT & Metro execution will lead to 23 percent revenue CAGR over FY17-20 and forecasts 26 percent EPS CAGR over FY17-20.

At 09:44 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 252.00, up Rs 5.10, or 2.07 percent.

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

I-T searches premises of top NSE officials in co-location case; ex MDs Narain, Ramkrishna on the list

I-T searches premises of top NSE officials in co-location case; ex MDs Narain, Ramkrishna on the list

Delhi govt sitting on nearly Rs 1500 cr environment cess even as the city chokes

Delhi govt sitting on nearly Rs 1500 cr environment cess even as the city chokes

FM Arun Jaitley will present Budget 2018 on February 1

FM Arun Jaitley will present Budget 2018 on February 1

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.