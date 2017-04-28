ITDC up 10% on stake transfer in JV to State govts

Moneycontrol News

Shares of India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) rose 10 percent intraday Friday as the company has entered into MoU with state governments to transfer its stake in the joint ventire subsidiary companies.

The company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with government of Madhya Pradesh for transfer of 51 percent equity stake of ITDC in MP Ashok Hotel Corporation to the MP State Tourism Development Corporation.

It has signed a MoU with Government of Assam for transfer of 51 percent equity stake of ITDC in Assam Ashok Hotel Corporation to the Government of Assam.

The company will transfer Hotel Bharatpur Ashok, which is being managed by ITDC on behalf of Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, to Government of Rajasthan.

It will take some time to complete the actual formal process (considering the various steps involved such as approval by Core Group of Secretaries on disinvestment (CGD), the CCEA and the shareholders of ITDC etc.) for actual transfer to take place.

The MoUs will be based on the valuation range recommended by the ITDC board in the meeting held on 13.4.2017, the recommendations of the ITDC board as approved by the Evaluation Committee (constituted by the Ministry of Tourism, Govt. of India in accordance with the Guidelines of DIPAM, Ministry of Finance for strategic disinvestment of CPSEs) in the meeting held on 13.4.2017 and finally approved by the Inter Ministerial Group (constituted by the Ministry of Tourism, Govt. of India for disinvestment of hotels/properties of ITDC and its JV subsidiaries ) in the meeting held on 24.4.2017.

At 09:37 hrs India Tourism Development Corporation was quoting at Rs 712.80, up Rs 44.05, or 6.59 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 745.80 and 52-week low Rs 177.50 on 24 April, 2017 and 24 November, 2016, respectively.

The share price surged 246 percent in the last 6 months.

Posted by Rakesh Patil