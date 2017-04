Ishbhoomi Fabtraders sells 42.32 lakh shares of Centrum Capital

On April 5, 2017 Ishbhoomi Fabtraders sold 42,32,652 shares of Centrum Capital at Rs 38.08 on the BSE.

On Wednesday, Centrum Capital ended at Rs 40.70, up Rs 5.70, or 16.29 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 41.85 and 52-week low Rs 10.71 on 05 April, 2017 and 05 April, 2016, respectively.