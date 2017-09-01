App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Sep 01, 2017 12:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IRB Infrastructure rises 3% on sale of project to IRB InvIT Fund

Moneycontrol News

Shares of IRB Infrastructure Developers rose 3 percent intraday Friday as the company has decided to sale of its special purpose vehicle to IRB InvIT Fund.

"The InvIT Committee of the company at its meeting held on August 31, has approved the proposed sale of IRB Pathankot Amritsar Toll Road (IPATRL) to the IRB InvIT Fund (Trust), at an enterprise value of Rs 1569.33 crore, as per company release.

The said value arrived at pursuant to negotiations and the valuation and due diligence exercise conducted by and on behalf of the Investment Manager of the Trust.

The proposed acquisition of IPATRL by the Trust is in the nature of a material related party transaction for the Trust in terms of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Infrastructure Investment Trusts) Regulations, 2014, as amended, and accordingly, is subject to the approval of the Unit holders of the Trust.

IPATRL is a SPV formed by the company in the year 2009 for the purpose of the implementation of project of design, engineering, finance, construction, operation and maintenance of Pathankot to Amritsar section of NH-15 in the state of Punjab.

The project has contributed 2 percent towards the company's consolidated total income and 6 percent towards consolidate net worth of the company for FY 16-17.

At 11:48 hrs IRB Infrastructure Developers was quoting at Rs 218.70, up Rs 4.45, or 2.08 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks

