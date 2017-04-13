App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
Apr 13, 2017 05:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IOL Chemicals locked at 10% upper circuit on EUGMP certification for products

IOL Chemicals received European Union Good Manufacturing Practice Certification for Ibuprofen, Lamotrigine, Metformin Hydrochloride.

IOL Chemicals locked at 10% upper circuit on EUGMP certification for products

Moneycontrol News

IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals share price was locked at 10 percent upper circuit at Rs 66.30 after company received approval from EU health regulator for products.

"The company has received European Union Good Manufacturing Practice Certification from National Institute of Pharmacy and Nutrition, Hungary, for its product Ibuprofen, Lamotrigine, Metformin Hydrochloride confirming compliance with principals of Good Manufacturing Practices as provided by European Union Legislation," the company said in its filing.

This will facilitate the company to expand its product portfolio in the European market, it added.

Established in 1986, IOL has wide presence across various therapeutic categories like, pain management, anti-diabetic, anti hypertensive, anti convulsants, etc

At 14:26 hours IST, there were pending buy orders of 150,657 shares, with no sellers available. However, in last three months, the stock tanked 34 percent and lost 19 percent in last one year.

Posted by Sunil Shankar Matkar

tags #Buzzing Stocks #IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.