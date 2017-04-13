IOL Chemicals locked at 10% upper circuit on EUGMP certification for products

Moneycontrol News

IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals share price was locked at 10 percent upper circuit at Rs 66.30 after company received approval from EU health regulator for products.

"The company has received European Union Good Manufacturing Practice Certification from National Institute of Pharmacy and Nutrition, Hungary, for its product Ibuprofen, Lamotrigine, Metformin Hydrochloride confirming compliance with principals of Good Manufacturing Practices as provided by European Union Legislation," the company said in its filing.

This will facilitate the company to expand its product portfolio in the European market, it added.

Established in 1986, IOL has wide presence across various therapeutic categories like, pain management, anti-diabetic, anti hypertensive, anti convulsants, etc

At 14:26 hours IST, there were pending buy orders of 150,657 shares, with no sellers available. However, in last three months, the stock tanked 34 percent and lost 19 percent in last one year.

Posted by Sunil Shankar Matkar