IOC slips nearly 5% post Q4 results; Citigroup, Nomura maintain buy

Moneycontrol News

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) slipped as much as 4.7 percent in morning trade on Friday, a day after it reported 6.8 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) fall in the net profit to Rs 3,720 crore for the quarter ended March 31.

However, on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, net profit of the nation’s largest refiner and fuel retailer, rose 85 percent helped by inventory gain and increased operational efficiency.

Profit for the quarter rose to Rs 3,721 crore from Rs 2,006 crore a year ago. It reported a net profit of Rs 3,995 crore for the quarter ended December 2016, IOC said in a statement.

At 09:50 AM; IOC recouped some losses but was still trading 3.1 percent lower at Rs 425. It hit a low of Rs 418 and a high of Rs 433.40 so far in trade today.

The gross refining margin (GRM) for the quarter stood at $8.95 per barrel, which was much higher than $2.99 per barrel in the year-ago quarter.

Reacting to the results, two global brokerage firms namely Citigroup and Nomura maintain their buy rating in IOC.

Nomura maintains a buy rating on IOC with a 12-months target price of Rs 500. Operationally, it was a good quarter for IOC. Large inventory gains in refining/marketing resulted in the sharp beat at adjusted EBITDA levels. “Bottom-line further boosted by higher other income and tax reversals,” it said.

“We believe that earnings have largely normalised for OMCs, IOCL could surprise, driven by a ramp-up in its Paradip refinery. IOCL has outperformed its peers over last one year, and we believe this outperformance will continue,” said the brokerage note.

Commenting on the OMCs, Nomura said that our pecking order is IOCL followed by BPCL and HPCL.

Another global brokerage firm, Citigroup also maintained its buy rating on IOC with a 12-month target price of Rs462.

Reported gross refining margins (GRMs) improved sharply on a QoQ basis from $7.7 to $9.0, which was well ahead of our $5.4 est, said the Citi report.

Even excluding the impact of higher inventory gains, clean GRMs rose from $5.1 to ~$6.9, which was a positive surprise as Singapore GRMs declined QoQ ($6.7 to $6.4).