App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 26, 2017 02:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IOC falls over 5% post Q4 results, downgrade by CLSA to sell

The company reported 6.8 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) fall in the net profit to Rs 3,720 crore for the quarter ended March 31 on Thursday which was slightly below CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs3,796 crore.

IOC falls over 5% post Q4 results, downgrade by CLSA to sell

Moneycontrol News

Indian Oil Corporation fell over 5 percent intraday on Friday after investors turned cautious on the stock post its Q4 results. A downgrade from CLSA also contributed to the stock’s fall.

The company reported 6.8 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) fall in the net profit to Rs 3,720 crore for the quarter ended March 31 on Thursday which was slightly below CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs3,796 crore.

It reported a net profit of Rs 3,995 crore for the quarter ended December 2016, IOC said in a statement.

Total revenues rose 6.09 percent on a QoQ basis and 24.5 percent on a year-on-year basis to Rs 1.22 lakh crore for the quarter ended March 31 which was above CNBC-TV18 estimates of Rs98,697 crore.

CLSA downgraded the stock to sell as it believes that the company’s valuation discount has shrunk materially. “Moreover, continuous upgrade in consensus net earnings over the last one year possibly leaves limited room for a positive surprise from Paradip,” it said in its report.

Analyzing the results, it said that the beat on Ebitda and higher-than-expected forex gain was more than offset by large one-time charges linked to: (a) an unfavourable court ruling on entry tax liability and interest on the same and (b) salary expense linked to gratuity and outstanding leave balances.

“These drove PBT 36% below our estimate but income tax was positive possibly due to some large tax write-back and boosted PAT,” it said in the report.

The brokerage also said that core refining margins along with large inventory gains boosted reported refining margin to a strong USD 9 per barrel.

At 14:45 hrs, Indian Oil Corporation was quoting at Rs 420.25, down Rs 18.45, or 4.21 percent on the BSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 433.40 and an intraday low of Rs 416.30.

tags #Indian Oil Corporation #Stocks Views

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.